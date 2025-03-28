‘Do not get pregnant’ - Why comedian ELSA MAJIMBO is advising women against having babies!







Friday, March 28, 2025 - Kenyan-born, U.S - based comedian and content creator Elsa Majimbo has sparked debate with her latest TikTok advice.

The 23-year-old warned women against getting pregnant, emphasizing the immense responsibility involved.

"Do not get pregnant," Majimbo stated bluntly

"The responsibility and mental turmoil are not just about having cute babies or me being a feminist who doesn't want women to progress.”

“Do not get pregnant."

To illustrate her point, Majimbo shared a personal experience.

"A week ago, I got two dogs. I've always wanted a dog.”

“I was with them for 80 hours and took them back.”

“Dogs, and you wanna have a child?"

"Unless you are married and stable, do not have kids" she added.

She also offered other life lessons: "Do not do drugs," and encouraged self-improvement through education and financial independence. She warned women not to rely on men for support.

"There’s nothing cool about drugs. They ruin your life, make you look a mess, and strip you of all your senses.”

“You just end up being a mess. Drugs are definitely not cool."

Previously, Majimbo shared her thoughts on "loser" behavior, criticizing bullying, and excessive drinking.

"Party once in a while, but not every night.”

“If you’re drinking every night, you’ve got a problem.”

“That’s not normal. Drinking every night is not a flex.”

“Take control of your life."

On bullying, she said:

“I think bullies are losers,”

"It shows you’re an unloved, attention-seeking person.”

“I can’t stand bullies, especially those who target people they know can’t fight back.”

“You’re just weak.”

Her bold takes continue to challenge societal norms, sparking conversation and controversy.

The Kenyan DAILY POST