BERNARD NDEGE, the ruthless cop who shot his wife 11 times during a fight over an ATM Card handed heft jail sentence - He will rot in jail (PHOTO)







Saturday, March 15, 2025 - The High Court in Eldoret has sentenced a 53-year-old police officer, Benard Ndege, to 30 years in prison for fatally shooting his wife during a dispute over a wallet and an ATM card.

The tragic incident occurred on March 9th, 2019, at the Soy police lines in Uasin Gishu County.

Justice Reuben Nyakundi, who delivered the ruling, stated that the prosecution had proven its case beyond reasonable doubt.

He condemned Ndege for breaching public trust by misusing a Government-issued firearm in a domestic altercation.

The court heard harrowing testimony from the couple’s nine-year-old son, who was present during the shooting, as well as five police officers who lived nearby.

One officer recounted witnessing Ndege and his wife arguing outside their home before hearing threats and gunshots moments later.

Despite Ndege’s claims that an unknown attacker was responsible, forensic evidence, including ballistic analysis and eyewitness accounts, linked him directly to the murder.

The postmortem revealed that the victim had been shot more than nine times in the head and chest.

Justice Nyakundi highlighted the alarming rise in femicide cases in Kenya and underscored the need for strict legal action.

Ndege has the right to appeal the sentence.

The Kenyan DAILY POST