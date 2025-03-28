BEATRICE ELACHI recounts son’s last moments before he died in a tragic accident and urges parents to pray for Gen Zs







Friday, March 28, 2025 - Dagoretti North MP, Beatrice Elachi, has made an emotional appeal to parents, urging them to pray for Gen Zs.

Speaking during the requiem service of her son, Elvis Murakana, on Friday, March 28th, Elachi reflected on the challenges faced by today's youth and the tragic events leading to his passing.

“I want to talk to parents about our children today. We have a generation that believes they can sort out their own problems,” she said.

“They wake up at any hour to help a friend, without telling us.”

“They will only reach out if things go wrong.”

Elachi recounted that her son, Elvis, had been in bed by 10 p.m. but rushed to assist a friend in need.

On his way back, he suffered a tire burst and lost control while trying to use emergency brakes.

The accident left him with severe brain injuries, and despite receiving intensive care, he succumbed on March 25th.

“So in the same breath, that is what Elvis did. He was in bed at 10 p.m., was called to help a friend, rushed, and did it well.”

“But when he was coming back, he had a tyre burst,” she recalled.

Eulogizing her son as an introverted yet passionate lover of music, church, and football, Elachi admitted that she sensed his impending demise while he was in the ICU.

She urged parents to remain prayerful, emphasizing, “This generation needs a lot of prayers.”

