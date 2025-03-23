Aging like fine wine! Singer SANAIPE TANDE shares hot PHOTOs to celebrate 40th birthday - She still got it!







Sunday, March 23, 2025 - Multi-talented Kenyan singer, songwriter, actress, and media personality, Sanaipe Tande, has turned 40 years.

Known for her sultry vocals and timeless music, Sanaipe first gained fame in the early 2000s as part of the girl group Sema after winning the Coca-Cola Popstars competition and she has managed to remain relevant in the Kenyan showbiz scene.

Sana, as she is referred to by her fans, has shared hot photos celebrating entering the fourth floor and she is aging like fine wine.

See the photos below.