A house help who stole Sh 2.2 million from her employer arrested - She had hidden Sh 700,000 in her grandmother’s house (PHOTO)







Monday, March 31, 2025 - A house help who pulled off a bold heist vanishing with Sh 2.2 million from her employer’s home has been arrested, thanks to coordinated efforts by detectives from DCI Nairobi Regional Headquarters and their Crime Research and Intelligence Bureau counterparts.

On March 16th, 2025, in what seemed like an ordinary day, the employer left Muhonja at home as she went about her daily errands, unaware that betrayal was about to happen.

A few hours later, a security guard called her with a peculiar report, Muhonja had been seen leaving with a large carrier bag.

On being questioned, she claimed she was delivering something for her boss.

Sensing something was not right, since she had not given such instructions, she quickly tried to reach her house help, only to find the phone switched off.

Rushing back home, panic turned into horror when she discovered that Sh2.2 million she had kept safely in her bedroom had vanished, just like her househelp.

Investigation kicked off, and through forensic leads, the hunt paid off, as Muhonja was cornered and arrested in Malava, Kakamega County.

Upon interrogation, she led detectives to Kapsoi, Vihiga County, where Sh700,000 was recovered from her grandmother’s house.

The operation then continued to her rural home in Kipkaren, Uasin Gishu County, where detectives recovered three chain links bought using the stolen cash.

Muhonja further led detectives to Nairobi’s South B, Fuata Nyayo area, where an additional Sh800,000 was recovered from her rented house.

Now in custody at Capitol Hill Police Station, Muhonja is undergoing processing as she awaits her day in court.

