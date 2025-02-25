Wife of SAMUEL KAITWAI, the 28-year-old Kenyan police officer who was killed by gangs in Haiti reveals their last conversation - This is heartbreaking (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, February 25, 2025 - The wife of 28-year-old Samuel Tompei Kaitwai, the Kenyan police officer killed by gangs in Haiti, has shared details of their last conversation.

Speaking to Citizen TV after receiving the devastating news, she revealed that while her husband had limited communication, they had been texting.

One of his final messages was a simple yet heartbreaking inquiry about their children.

"Amekua busy hajakua akipiga simu lakini tulikua tunaongea kwa message alikua anauliza watoto wakoaje," she said.

Kaitwai was shot on Sunday, February 23rd, during an operation in Ségur-Savien, Haiti’s Artibonite region.

He was rushed to hospital but succumbed to his injuries, marking a tragic loss for both his family and the Kenyan police force.

As the first casualty of the Kenyan-led Multinational Security Support mission (MSS), Kaitwai’s death has left his family shattered.

His father, Kaetuai Lesaru Salaash, struggled to hold back tears.

"Nimesikia asubuhi that amefariki... huyu kijana ni wangu. Amewacha watoto wadogo sana na bibi yake ni mdogo sana," he lamented.

Kaitwai was also the family’s sole breadwinner.

His brother, Amos Kaetuai, noted, “He was our only hope. He had even started building a house.”

Kenyan forces were deployed to Haiti last June to help restore order in a country where gangs have seized control of large areas, including the capital, Port-au-Prince.

Kaitwai’s sacrifice now stands as a grim reminder of the mission’s dangers.

The Kenyan DAILY POST