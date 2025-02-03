VIDEO captures men flocking to the court to file for divorce (WATCH)







Monday, February 3, 2025 - A video has emerged showing men who are fed up with endless marital wrangles flocking to the court to file for divorce.

The courtroom was a hive of activity as the men, armed with the necessary documents, rushed to file for divorce.

The video was taken in Nigeria,

Divorce.com, a United States website which offers resources and support for navigating divorce, has included Nigeria on its list of countries with high divorce rates.

According to data published on their website in July, Nigeria ranked eleventh out of twenty-six countries with the highest divorce rate.

The results were meticulously obtained after sampling respondents from these countries and compiling statistics from 16 primary sources, ensuring a comprehensive and reliable research process.

Watch the video.

See the rate at which men are filing for divorce, and this is the third batch oo! 😳 pic.twitter.com/AQ0wINkoGs — TENIOLA (@Teeniiola) February 1, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST