VIDEO captures men flocking to the court to file for divorce (WATCH)

Monday, February 3, 2025 - A video has emerged showing men who are fed up with endless marital wrangles flocking to the court to file for divorce.
The courtroom was a hive of activity as the men, armed with
the necessary documents, rushed to file for divorce.
The video was taken in Nigeria,
Divorce.com, a United States website which offers
resources and support for navigating divorce, has included Nigeria on its list
of countries with high divorce rates.
According to data published on their website in July, Nigeria
ranked eleventh out of twenty-six countries with the highest divorce rate.
The results were meticulously obtained after sampling
respondents from these countries and compiling statistics from 16 primary
sources, ensuring a comprehensive and reliable research process.
Watch the video.
See the rate at which men are filing for divorce, and this is the third batch oo! 😳 pic.twitter.com/AQ0wINkoGs— TENIOLA (@Teeniiola) February 1, 2025
