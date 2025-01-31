US federal workers ordered to remove pronouns from email signatures







Saturday, February 1, 2025 - Federal employees at multiple departments were instructed Friday to remove personal pronouns from their email signatures by 5 p.m. as agencies rushed to carry out President Donald Trump's executive order not to promote gender ideology.

An email to U.S. Department of Agriculture staff, reviewed by USA TODAY, instructed employees to "recreate their signatures" to comply with Trump's order and an updated style guide that excludes pronouns.

ABC News reported staffers at the Centers for Disease Control and the Transportation Department received directives to remove their pronouns.

According to the New York Times, employees at the State Department, the Labor Department and the Department of Veteran Affairs also received the order.

A memo issued by the Office of Personnel Management on Wednesday also directed the heads of federal departments and agencies to remove all regulations, forms, communications, and webpages that “inculcate or promote gender ideology” by Friday evening.

The memo directed departments and agencies to notify employees whose position involves "promoting gender ideology" to be placed on paid leave and to ensure that all agency policies and documents use the term “sex” rather than gender, among other initiatives.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has already started to revamp its website, scrubbing pages that contained information on health disparities among LGBTQ youth and supporting LBGTQ+ youth.

The State Department also stripped "LGBTQ" and replaced it with "LGB" - referring to lesbian, gay, and bisexual - on its travel advisory webpage.

Trump has also signed executive orders directing the federal government not to assist with gender transitions for individuals under the age of 19 and banning transgender service members from the military.