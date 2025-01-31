Horror as second plane crashes in the US, leaving multiple people injured







Saturday, February 1, 2025 - A plane crashed in an area of Northeast Philadelphia on Friday evening, Jan. 31, plowing into a row of houses and setting them ablaze.

Video posted on social media showed flames and smoke billowing into the night sky with a scene of carnage all around.

Fire crews were quickly on the scene but the fire was intense and the flames could be seen from some distance away.

Two people were aboard the aircraft, according to police with other injuries also reported on the ground, CBS News reports.

The crash happened near Cottman Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard just after 6pm.

Local media say the aircraft hit several buildings and cars in the area leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.

The crash comes two days after this week's deadly midair collision.

The collision between an American Airlines passenger jet and an Army helicopter at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport near Washington, D.C, late on Wednesday night killed 67 people.