U.S citizen admits to swallowing Cocaine pellets at JKIA as he pleads for leniency – DETAILS!







Wednesday, February 26, 2025 - Jarod Tyler Roberts, a U.S. state Government contractor, has admitted in court to attempting to smuggle cocaine by swallowing four drug pellets while departing Kenya.

Roberts, a resident of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, told the court he purchased the drugs for personal use during his holiday in Kenya.

However, before his scheduled departure on February 16th, he decided to take the remaining three pellets back with him.

A court report revealed that Roberts, who holds a five-year Kenyan visa issued in 2024, frequently visits the country for holiday.

He cited Nairobi’s vibrant nightlife and casinos - banned in Saudi Arabia - as key attractions.

The report also noted that he has previously traveled to Kakamega, the hometown of his Luhya friend, Benjamin Platt.

At Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), Roberts attempted to discreetly swallow the pellets but caught the attention of security officers.

Though a search yielded nothing, he later tried to induce vomiting in the Business Class Lounge without success.





Fearing for his safety, he missed his flight and sought medical help.

After failing to receive treatment at a smaller facility, he was taken to M.P. Shah Hospital, where he confessed.

Police officers later arrived, and doctors successfully retrieved three pellets through endoscopy, with the fourth expelled naturally.

His lawyer, Danstan Omari, has entered a plea bargain, seeking leniency due to career implications.

His parents have also pleaded on his behalf stating that he is not a drug abuser but acknowledged he made a poor decision.

His case will be mentioned next Wednesday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST