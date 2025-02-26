





Wednesday, February 26, 2025 - A little-known Kalenjin lady has turned into a social media sensation after she started parading her elderly lover on Tiktok.

The young lady and single mother of one is dating a man old enough to be her father.

She has been posting videos of herself getting mushy with the old man, sparking reactions among her followers.

Her timeline is flooded with nasty comments from people trolling her, but she seems unbothered.

Is this true love, or is she just securing the bag?

Watch the videos.

Trending VIDEOs of a Kalenjin lady and single mother of one, who is dating a man old enough to be her grandfather pic.twitter.com/BuZB3VcDIP — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) February 26, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST