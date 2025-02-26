Some LADIES film being barred from leaving the lavish Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club for failing to spend at least Ksh 9,000 (VIDEO)







Wednesday, February 26, 2025 - The management of Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club is on the spot for harassing some female patrons who failed to spend at least Ksh 9,000.

The patrons were barred from leaving the hotel on claims that they had to pay at least Ksh 9,000 before getting out of the facility.

The disgruntled patrons were heard lamenting that the management had not informed them of the set rules and regulations.

“No one informed us that we have to spend at least Ksh 9,000 before we got into the facility,” they lamented.

One of the managers was seen calling the police, claiming that the patrons were causing disturbance.

The video has sparked mixed reactions on social media, with different people airing their opinions.

“That’s clearly illegal,’’ prominent lawyer Miguna Miguna reacted to the video.

“Some high-end hotels have a minimum spend policy. It is not just in Kenya; I’ve experienced the same in Dubai, where they tell you clearly that if you don’t spend that amount, you have to pay it in the final bill. They don’t force you to patronize their hotel so you go there knowing,’’ another X user wrote and defended the Fairmont hotel management.

Watch the video.

TEMBEA KENYA:



Did you know that if you patronize Fairmont Mount Kenya Safari Club, you must spend atleast 9k, failure to which management blocks you from leaving? pic.twitter.com/IAyr4JLpUD — Francis Gaitho (@FGaitho237) February 26, 2025

