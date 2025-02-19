Trending! This video of a Boda Boda rider transporting a ‘wide load’ has left Kenyans talking (WATCH)

Wednesday, February 19, 2025 - Kenyan Boda Boda riders never fail to amaze with their daring transport feats.
From carrying full-grown cows to towering stacks of
furniture, these two-wheeled warriors seem to defy physics daily.
A video circulating online has once again drawn attention to
the risky transportation methods used by Boda Boda riders in Kenya
The footage, captured in an undisclosed location, shows a
rider precariously ferrying an oversized water tank - a load
typically transported by trucks with “wide load” warnings.
Despite the apparent danger, the rider confidently merged
onto the main road, maneuvering the bulky cargo with ease.
The video has sparked outrage among netizens, with many
criticizing the act as reckless and hazardous.
Netizens argue that such practices not only put the rider’s
life at risk but also endanger other road users, calling for stricter
enforcement of traffic regulations to curb such incidents.
We will always remain ungovernable walai. Sasa what's is this? pic.twitter.com/MI91grILJR— 🇨🇦🇵🇹🇦🇮🇳 🇰🇪🇷🇴🇲 (@CaptainOchenge) February 18, 2025
