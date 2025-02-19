Reactions as furious JUNET MOHAMED slams ‘primitive’ and ‘unpatriotic’ Kenyans for celebrating RAILA’s AU election loss







Wednesday, February 19, 2025 - Suna East MP, Junet Mohamed, has strongly condemned Kenyans who celebrated Raila Odinga’s defeat in the African Union Commission (AUC) chairmanship race, calling their actions unpatriotic.

After Raila lost to Djibouti Foreign Affairs Minister, Mahmoud Youssouf, social media was flooded with savage memes mocking the ODM leader, whom many Gen Zs accuse of “selling out” by working with President Ruto’s Government - an administration linked to youth abductions and killings.

Speaking in the National Assembly on Tuesday, February 18, Junet decried the public jubilation that erupted after Raila was eliminated from the contest, arguing that such behavior reflects a troubling lack of national unity.

He insisted that regardless of political affiliations, Kenyans should rally behind their own on the international stage.

"It is a shame. Whichever side you are on, you cannot celebrate the loss of a Kenyan in an international contest. We should be annoyed with those who defeated us, not with our own," Junet stated.

Junet, who was among a host of MPs who accompanied Raila to Addia Ababa for the elections, compared the situation to international athletic competitions, where Kenyans unite to support their athletes, questioning why the same spirit was absent in Raila’s bid.

He warned that reducing global contests to local political rivalries was “primitive” and set a dangerous precedent.

Junet maintained that while congratulating the winner - former Djibouti Foreign Affairs Minister Mahmoud Youssouf - was in order, mocking the loser was unnecessary and only fueled domestic political divisions on a global stage.

