The LADY who was humiliated by rogue Pastor NG’ANGA after she went to his church to ask for financial help starts her job at a popular entertainment joint (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, February 4, 2025 - When Milka Tegisi went to Pastor Ng’ang’a’s church seeking financial help, she expected the Neno Evangelism Center founder to come to her rescue, only to get rebuked.

Milka needed money to pay her rent after her house was locked and pay school fees for her kids but Ng’ang’a chased her away.

Kenyan cop and philanthropist Sammy Ngare decided to help the needy woman and secured her a job at Expressway Lounge - a popular entertainment joint along Mombasa Road.

She reported to the new job on Monday.





The Kenyan DAILY POST