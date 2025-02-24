See how President RUTO was left in awe while touring the Luxurious Norwegian Dawn cruise liner in Mombasa (PHOTOs)







Monday, February 24, 2025 - Mombasa’s tourism industry received a significant boost on Sunday as President William Ruto personally welcomed the Norwegian Dawn cruise liner, a 294-meter-long vessel carrying over 2,200 tourists and 995 crew members.

Sailing in from Seychelles, this marks the ship’s second visit to Kenya after its maiden voyage last year.

During his tour inside the luxury liner, President Ruto engaged with tourists and crew, emphasizing his administration’s commitment to expanding Kenya’s tourism sector through strategic marketing, improved infrastructure, and enhanced visitor experiences.

The President explored the ship’s lavish amenities and from the photos shared online, he was left in awe.

The Norwegian Dawn’s arrival follows recent visits by MS Europa and MS World Odyssey, reinforcing Mombasa’s status as a premier international cruise stop.

