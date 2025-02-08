SARAH KABU and her estranged husband SIMON sued by their former househelp - She is demanding more than Ksh 21 million, citing assault, privacy breach and defamation







Saturday, February 8, 2025 - A former nanny identified in court documents as JK has filed a lawsuit against Bonfire Adventures proprietors, Simon Kabu and Sarah Njoki Nyaga, seeking more than Ksh 21 million in damages, alleging sexual harassment, breach of confidentiality, violation of privacy and reputational damage arising from the leak of a CCTV recording that was later widely circulated on social media.

She has named Bonfire Adventures & Events Limited, Simon Kabu and Sarah Njoki Nyaga, as defendants in the case, which has been filed in the Employment and Labour Relations division of the High Court, with Simon Kabu opposing the suit on grounds that the court lacks jurisdiction to hear the matter.

The legal battle has drawn attention to the personal affairs of the Kabus, who for years have presented themselves as a thriving entrepreneurial couple while concealing deep marital conflicts that now form the basis of the lawsuit.

Court documents indicate that JK was employed as a nanny and homeschool teacher for the Kabus' two children in June 2024 under a contract signed with Bonfire Adventures & Events Limited, following an interview conducted at the company’s Yala Towers offices in Nairobi.

JK claims that her hiring was orchestrated as part of a broader scheme to manipulate public perception through social media and that she was ultimately used as a scapegoat in the estranged couple’s ongoing disputes.

She contends that Sarah Njoki Nyaga subjected her to sexual harassment, leading her to claim Ksh 7 million in compensation, while Simon Kabu’s unauthorized release of CCTV footage forms the basis for her additional Ksh 7 million demand for breach of confidentiality.

She has further alleged that both Simon and Sarah violated her dignity through public humiliation and defamatory insinuations, contributing to her overall claim for Ksh 21 million.

According to her court filings, JK was initially unaware that CCTV cameras had been installed inside the Kabus' residence and she only learned of their existence after the attempted stabbing incident involving Sarah Njoki Nyaga, which resulted in injuries that were later documented in medical reports.

The altercation took place on July 8, 2024, when Sarah, who had been living separately from Simon, returned to the couple’s home in the Edenville gated community on Kiambu Road with the intention of taking the children with her.

JK alleges that Sarah demanded she call Simon and instruct him to return with the children but after Simon refused to comply, Sarah dismissed her from employment on the spot and ordered her to vacate the house.

Simon, upon being informed of the events, directed JK to remain at her post, leading to further confrontation the following morning when Sarah allegedly stormed JK’s bedroom, hurled insults containing sexual innuendos, and proceeded to attack her with a kitchen knife in an apparent fit of rage.

JK claims that Sarah attempted to stab her, resulting in a deep cut on her arm, after which she left the residence to seek medical attention and later reported the incident to the police, triggering an investigation that was initially set to culminate in criminal charges against Sarah for assault and causing actual bodily harm.

Police investigations revealed that the CCTV cameras had captured the entire incident, but JK maintains that Simon and Sarah deliberately concealed the footage while attempting to pressure her into an out-of-court settlement.

She alleges that Simon personally pleaded with her not to pursue criminal charges against Sarah and that officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions were later involved in efforts to suppress the case.

Documents filed in court indicate that the ODPP had approved Sarah’s prosecution on charges of assault, with a scheduled court appearance on July 15, 2024, but the case was mysteriously dropped from the list of matters set for mention at the Kiambu Law Courts on that day.

On July 18, 2024, JK formally lodged a complaint with the ODPP over what she described as blatant interference in the case, prompting an order for further investigation and a directive requiring Simon Kabu to record a statement regarding the events.

However, rather than facing trial, Sarah later engaged JK in negotiations facilitated by officers at the Kiambu Police Station, where she was allegedly pressured into accepting an out-of-court settlement that included a payment of KSh 250,000, which had already been deposited into her bank account by Simon Kabu on August 28, 2024.

JK now contends that she only agreed to the settlement under duress, citing what she describes as systemic bias in favor of Sarah and outright intimidation by law enforcement officers who discouraged her from seeking legal representation while urging her to accept a lower settlement of Ksh 100,000 to close the matter.

Despite assurances that all CCTV footage related to the incident had been deleted, JK was shocked to learn that a video of the confrontation had surfaced on social media on December 4, 2024, sparking widespread speculation about her relationship with Simon Kabu.

She accuses the couple of conspiring to leak the footage as part of a deliberate effort to defame her and divert public attention from their own marital conflicts, with the video being circulated by bloggers and social media users allegedly paid by Simon and Sarah.

In response to JK’s inquiries about how the footage had become public, Simon reportedly told her that he had accidentally sent it to the Bonfire Adventures staff WhatsApp group while attempting to forward it to his lawyer.

The incident formed the basis of JK’s claim for an additional Ksh 7 million for violation of privacy and reputational damage, as she asserts that the leak subjected her to cyberbullying, relentless speculation about her personal life, and estrangement from friends and relatives.

The lawsuit has revealed the extent of the fallout between Simon and Sarah Kabu, exposing details that contrast sharply with their long-standing public image as one of Kenya’s most admired business couples.

JK has stated in court filings that she has since retreated to her rural home in Meru to escape the stigma resulting from the leaked video, adding that she has suffered severe emotional distress, loss of appetite, and a drastic weight loss of more than five kilograms since the controversy erupted.

The case is set for mention before Justice Bernard Matanga next week, with legal experts closely watching whether the Employment and Labour Relations court will retain jurisdiction over the matter or if Simon Kabu’s application for dismissal will be granted.