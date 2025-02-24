SAD! This VIDEO of young girls from Eastlands causing chaos in a funeral of a friend killed after snitching on thugs in Eastlands has got Kenyans talking - They are barely 18







Monday, February 24, 2025 - A heartbreaking video from the funeral of a young girl from Dandora has exposed the dark reality of crime and youth struggles in Eastlands.

The girl was allegedly killed for snitching on criminals in the crime-ridden Eastlands neighborhood.

In the footage, her grieving friends - teenage girls barely 18 - are seen causing chaos as they bid farewell to their fallen friend.

Their visibly intoxicated state has drawn concern, shedding light on the harsh realities of life in the ghetto.

Many netizens sympathize with these young women, fearing they may meet a similar fate.

The video underscores two deep-rooted challenges affecting Eastlands youth - crime and substance abuse - raising urgent questions about the cycle of violence and lost potential in Nairobi’s informal settlements.

Watch the video and reaction below.