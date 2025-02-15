President RUTO’s modest motorcade of 4 cars in Addis Ababa sparks reactions - Should he replicate this at home? (VIDEO)







Saturday, February 15, 2025 - President William Ruto is in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, for the African Union Commission Chairperson elections. However, a video of his noticeably small motorcade in the city has caught Kenyans' attention.

The clip, shared by Citizen TV journalist Set Olale, shows Ruto moving with only four vehicles and no outriders - a stark contrast to the extravagant convoys often seen in Kenya.

Many Kenyans have questioned why the President cannot adopt a similarly modest approach back home, criticizing the excessive spending on his usual high-security motorcade.

The video has since sparked debate on social media, with some calling for the Government to cut costs and prioritize essential services over unnecessary displays of power.

Watch the video and reactions below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST