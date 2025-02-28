Mnatoa pesa wapi? - A brand new LEXUS GX 55O worth Ksh 31 million spotted on Thika Superhighway (VIDEO)







Friday, February 28, 2025 - While majority of Kenyans are grappling with harsh economic times and some even unable to afford three meals a day, a few Kenyans are swimming in money.

A motorist was spotted cruising in a 2024 Lexus GX 550, a luxury SUV worth Ksh 31 million on Thika Superhighway.

The 2024 Lexus GX 550 is a rugged yet refined luxury SUV, redesigned with modern features while maintaining its off-road prowess.

Powered by a 3.4-liter twin-turbo V6 engine producing 349 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque, it offers a smooth yet powerful driving experience.

With a bold, boxy design and enhanced technology, the 2024 Lexus GX 550 is the perfect blend of luxury and adventure.

Watch the video and reactions below.

Na hii pesa mnatoa wapi? Even the old decided to put up a show for us #carspotting #lexusgx550 pic.twitter.com/3kzVEAAjlL — Mak Mansa (@mansaplus) February 27, 2025





The Kenyan DAILY POST