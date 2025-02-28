Mnatoa pesa wapi? - A brand new LEXUS GX 55O worth Ksh 31 million spotted on Thika Superhighway (VIDEO)



Friday, February 28, 2025 - While majority of Kenyans are grappling with harsh economic times and some even unable to afford three meals a day, a few Kenyans are swimming in money.

A motorist was spotted cruising in a 2024 Lexus GX 550, a luxury SUV worth Ksh 31 million on Thika Superhighway.

The 2024 Lexus GX 550 is a rugged yet refined luxury SUV, redesigned with modern features while maintaining its off-road prowess.

Powered by a 3.4-liter twin-turbo V6 engine producing 349 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque, it offers a smooth yet powerful driving experience.

With a bold, boxy design and enhanced technology, the 2024 Lexus GX 550 is the perfect blend of luxury and adventure.

Watch the video and reactions below.



