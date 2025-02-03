MIKE MAKARINA exposes Nairobi Traffic Commander JOSEPH CHIRCHIR of heading an extortion ring as junior traffic officers spill the beans (VIDEO)

Monday, January 3, 2025 - Outspoken politician Mike Makarina has blasted Nairobi Traffic Commander Joseph Chirchir, accusing him of heading an extortion ring that reaches as far as the corridors of the Interior Ministry.
This comes just weeks after reports emerged of a shady money
collection racket disguised as a farewell party fundraiser, where junior
traffic officers in Nairobi claimed they had been strong-armed into making
unexplained contributions by the same officer.
A mysterious woman, described by officers as a powerful
figure, was reportedly moving through police ranks, collecting cash on behalf
of senior officials, with officers expected to "cooperate" without
question
Those who hesitated were reminded, in hushed warnings, that
their defiance would not go unnoticed.
With no official documentation or clear instructions, the
operation resembled an off-the-books collection drive that many believe had
little to do with honouring retirees and everything to do with enriching those
pulling the strings from behind the scenes.
