MIKE MAKARINA exposes Nairobi Traffic Commander JOSEPH CHIRCHIR of heading an extortion ring as junior traffic officers spill the beans (VIDEO)







Monday, January 3, 2025 - Outspoken politician Mike Makarina has blasted Nairobi Traffic Commander Joseph Chirchir, accusing him of heading an extortion ring that reaches as far as the corridors of the Interior Ministry.

This comes just weeks after reports emerged of a shady money collection racket disguised as a farewell party fundraiser, where junior traffic officers in Nairobi claimed they had been strong-armed into making unexplained contributions by the same officer.

A mysterious woman, described by officers as a powerful figure, was reportedly moving through police ranks, collecting cash on behalf of senior officials, with officers expected to "cooperate" without question

Those who hesitated were reminded, in hushed warnings, that their defiance would not go unnoticed.

With no official documentation or clear instructions, the operation resembled an off-the-books collection drive that many believe had little to do with honouring retirees and everything to do with enriching those pulling the strings from behind the scenes.

