Mapangale Dance goes global as Jamaican reggae star CHRIS MARTIN joins the craze - See how he pulled off the dance effortlessly at his concert.







Sunday, February 9, 2025 - Kenya’s viral Mapangale dance is making waves internationally.

A video circulating online shows Jamaican reggae star, Chris Martin, effortlessly pulling off the trendy routine during one of his concerts.

Fans couldn’t contain their excitement, speculating that this was a subtle nod to his highly anticipated Kenyan tour.

The Cheater’s Prayer hitmaker is reportedly set to entertain his Kenyan fans soon, and what better way to hype the event than by embracing the viral dance!

Watch the video below.

