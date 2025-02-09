Another activist found murdered after he went missing under mysterious circumstances







Sunday, February 9, 2025 - A youthful human rights activist from Turkana has been found murdered, a day after he went missing under mysterious circumstances.

The slain activist identified as Salman Loa Peikine alias Nomadic Poet went missing on February 5th after attending a social meeting.

His family got concerned after he failed to return home and reported the matter to the police.

His body was found at Lowdar Funeral Home.

It is not clear whether his murder is related to his activities as a human rights activist.

His murder comes at a time when cases of abductions and murders are on the rise in the country.

Youthful activists deemed to be Government critics are being abducted by rogue state agents and murdered.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua revealed that the Government has formed a crack police unit to silence Government critics.

The Kenyan DAILY POST