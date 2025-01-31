'Manchester City to come 6th' - JAMIE CARRAGHER names teams to finish within top six this season







Saturday, February 1, 2025 - Ahead of this weekend’s Premier League fixtures, former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has predicted the teams that will finish in the top six when the league closes in May.

The Liverpool icon predicted where Chelsea, Liverpool, Arsenal, and others would finish in the top six this season.

Carragher, in an interview with Sky Bet, predicted Liverpool would win the season for the first time since 2020.

He sees Mikel Arteta’s Gunners finishing second for a third successive season, with Chelsea finishing just behind them in third place.

The former England international sees Newcastle United securing fourth place and returning to the UEFA Champions League this season.

He also predicted a fifth-place finish for Nottingham Forest, while he predicted Manchester City to finish sixth.

Liverpool are currently leading the way with 53 points from 22 games and are six points clear of Arsenal in second place, who have played a game more.

Nottingham Forest are surprisingly in third place with 44 points, while both Manchester City and Newcastle United have 41 points apiece.

Chelsea are in sixth place with 40 points and appear to have work to do to meet the prediction. Manchester City have battled their way into the top four of the league and have signed three new players in the January transfer window.