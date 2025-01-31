A police officer embarrassed in public after he refused to pay a ‘lady of the night’ after ‘fun’ - Watch video of the dramatic incident.





Friday, January 31, 2025 - A police officer picked up a ‘lady of the night’ on the streets while off-duty and refused to pay her after ‘fun’, leading to an altercation.

In the video, a heavily built man is seen confronting the police officer, demanding that he pay the lady her dues.

“Pay her. No one is scared of you even if you claim to be a police officer,” the no-nonsense man tells the cop and charges toward him.

He goes ahead and manhandles the police officer as the crowd gathers around to witness the dramatic incident.

The incident happened at a dingy backstreet where ladies gather at night, waiting for clients.

