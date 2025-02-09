Kama si mimba hamna content! Kenyans react after WAJESUS FAMILY share MILLY’s delivery video of their third-born - LOOK!







Sunday, February 9, 2025 - Popular social media couple, Kabi and Milly WaJesus, are facing a backlash after sharing an intimate video of their third-born child’s birth.

The couple, known for their Christian-based content, uploaded a delivery vlog that left little to the imagination, featuring blurred visuals of the labour and birth process.

Netizens were quick to call them out, accusing them of disregarding privacy in their quest for online engagement.

Some slammed them for hypocrisy, questioning how a faith-centered couple could expose such personal moments.

Others urged them to uphold dignity, arguing that childbirth should remain a private affair.

