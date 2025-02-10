Hasara Tupu!! A city resident wakes up to find his BMW burnt to ashes in the apartment’s basement parking (VIDEO)







Monday, February 10, 2025 - A city resident is counting losses after his BMW caught fire under mysterious circumstances at the basement parking, reducing it to ashes.

It is suspected that the cause of the fire was a faulty wiring system but more investigations have to be conducted to rule out arson.

A video shared on X shows the ill-fated high-end vehicle literally reduced to ashes, following the unfortunate incident.

Willy Abuga, a well-known car enthusiast, cautioned new car owners against tampering with the wiring system to avoid such incidents.





Watch the video.