Grieving friend shares the last PHOTO that British businessman CAMPBELL SCOTT took with his GAY partner before he flew to Kenya, where he was murdered







Friday, February 28, 2025 - A close friend of murdered British businessman, Campbel Scott, has shared the last photo he took with his gay partner, Simon Farrar, before he flew to Nairobi, Kenya, for a conference, where he was murdered by unknown people.

The photo were taken during a night out in London.

The happy snap shows Scott having fun with Simon during a night out in London.

“My heart is broken beyond belief. What a truly funny, warm, kind crazy bugger you were. Gone far too soon. We send our heartfelt condolences to Si Farrar and the family. This picture was taken on 8th February. There you are, being the crazy bugger everyone loved,” the friend mourned.

Simon and Campbell lived together in Dunfermline, before they moved to London about a decade ago.

Campbell was a senior director with credit-scording firm, FICO, and had flown Nairobi for a conference.

A major police search was launched after he vanished without telling anyone where he was going.

His body was discovered stuffed into a green sack almost 60 miles away in the Makongo forest.

Cops are hunting down a mystery man captured on CCTV with Campbell hours before he disappeared.

Detectives believe the “person of interest” may have booked a taxi to take the pair to the Pipeline Estate in the city.

Officers fear the suspect may have lured Campbell to his death.





