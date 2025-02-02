Aligongewa!! Celebrity Kenyan dancer, TILEH PACBRO, accuses his mzungu wife of cheating on him with multiple men, leading to their break up







Sunday, February 2, 2025 - Popular Kenyan dancer and choreographer David Otieno, better known as Tileh Pabro, has opened up about his failed marriage.

Tileh accused his ex-wife, Martina, of cheating multiple times, leading to their break up.

He claimed that he was faithful to his ex-wife, only to find out that she was having extramarital affairs with multiple men.

“I have never been unfaithful, never will, I did not break my family as it has been painted of me, as much as it is difficult to say this, I walked away after I found out that my ex-wife did in-fact engage in extramarital affairs with multiple men while we were married. She probably had her own reasons, just not good enough to have me overlook that kind of boundary breach. I don't want that title anymore, I have suffered enough,” he shared.

He further lamented that Kenyans accused him of cheating on Martina when he had never cheated on her.

“For a whole year I have been silently taking punches, lost jobs (still do), called names and a lot more including being judged by people who knew everything all because I decided to be silent and protect my family,’’ he added.

The father of one said he has moved and would never talk about his past relationship with Martina since he was in happy union.

“I will be very clear and detailed as possible because I don't ever want to talk about my past relationship ever again. I am in a new relationship, happy and peaceful and it sucks to be dragged back every single time when we have our own dreams we're already dedicating our time and efforts toward,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST