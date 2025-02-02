REVEALED: The millions JUNET MOHAMED and Mama IDA are reportedly demanding from PS hopefuls as RUTO weighs on appointments







Sunday, February 2, 2025 - The Public Service Commission (PSC) wrapped up interviews for 109 shortlisted candidates for Principal Secretary (PS) positions on Friday, January 31, amid intense political horse-trading.

With President William Ruto expected to restructure his Government to accommodate opposition leader Raila Odinga’s allies, at least 10 PSs are reportedly on the chopping block.

However, sources indicate that Ruto is facing pressure from within Raila’s camp, with key figures allegedly demanding hefty bribes from those seeking appointment.

Junet Mohamed, a close confidant of Raila, and Mama Ida Odinga have reportedly been soliciting up to Ksh5 million from hopefuls, promising to use their influence to secure them the lucrative positions.

Some aspirants, like outspoken political analyst Gabriel Oguda, have allegedly resorted to holding harambees to raise the required amount, while others, like former CAS David Osiany, are rumored to be taking loans to afford the "facilitation fee."

Despite this, insiders say Ruto is hesitant to sacrifice some of his key loyalists, particularly those from his Rift Valley stronghold, to accommodate Raila’s people.

This means that even after forking out millions, some hopefuls might still miss out on appointments.





The Kenyan DAILY POST