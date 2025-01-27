Woman shares letter her grandfather wrote in 1984 to his cousin's estranged husband who abused her







Monday, January 27, 2025 - A woman has shared the letter her grandfather wrote in 1984 to his cousin's estranged husband's family after they separated due to physical abuse.

The X user shared the letter amid a conversation about married women remaining in abusive relationships because they know their families would not let them back home.

Some X users shared tales of women who are told as they are about getting married that they are not allowed to leave their matrimonial home under any circumstance.

Reacting, the X user revealed that her grandfather was not like such people.

She proceeded to share the letter that her grandfather sent to his cousin's abusive husband's family when he tried to get his wife back after they separated over physical abuse.

In the letter, the grandfather told the family of the abusive husband that their son is not worthy to have his cousin as a wife and no amount of pleading will change that.

He also told the family to take the two children his cousin had for her estranged husband until their family decides to "come and collect them".

He warned the family to tell their son to never contact his cousin again nor remember of her existence.