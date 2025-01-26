Woman shares an act of kindness shown to her by a banana seller when she was travelling and needed a restroom







Sunday, January 26, 2025 - A woman shared how a random banana seller came through for her when she was travelling while it was her time of the month.

The public advocate, who posts on Facebook with the name Marline Oluchi, explained that she needed a bathroom break during the journey but she could not find a bathroom when the driver stopped for her.

She met a female banana seller and explained her predicament and the woman took her to her house and stood watch while she changed her sanitary towel.

She ended up buying bananas from the woman and the seller upped her kindness by giving her two free wraps of groundnut.

She added that she gave the woman a nice tip and she had to share the story because it is "important to share the random acts of kindness we experience in a where everything has become scary".

Read her post below.