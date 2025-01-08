Vocal social media personality GEORGE T. DIANO loses his job due to his frequent attacks on RUTO’s regime - His boss was threatened by state agents.





Thursday, January 9, 2025 - Renowned social media personality and online activist George T. Diano has been fired by his employer following his frequent attacks on Ruto’s government.

Diano has been on the frontline criticizing Ruto’s government through his X account which has a significant following.

His boss reportedly received threats from state agents.

Read his full statement.

One week before he was abducted, I had sent him some money as payment for a gig he had completed a week prior. The DCI or whoever abducted him intercepted the messages and decided to fabricate a narrative to justify his abduction.

Upon discovering that I work with an NGO, they accused my boss of funding Kibet and other online activists.

They threatened my boss, who is not even Kenyan and not even active on X, with the closure of the organization. Mind you the organization has been in operation since 2004. This is how I was silenced—over money that had nothing to do with Kibet’s criticism of the government.

I don’t blame my employer for my unlawful dismissal, which was termed as unpaid leave pending investigations; it was a decision that didn’t require much consideration.

I’ve tried to plead with Kibet Bull to come out and denounce the claims of him being funded by me, but apparently, he has gone silent despite assuring me yesterday morning that he would do so.

He has completely thrown me under the bus, yet he knows I have nothing to do with his online activism. If there was someone who was funding him then that’s none of my concern. I just gave him a gig just like any other influencers, in fact, I paid him together with three other influencers on the same day.

I’m sure I am not the only person who sent Kibet money that week; this is pure malice. It is also being said that I am involved with Malema TV and that its chairman, Gilbert Kiptalam is my father. Those allegations are baseless and utterly ridiculous, to say the least.

I have never met Gilbert nor been associated with Malema TV.

Malema TV has been actively involved in civic education at the grassroots level in the Rift-valley, campaign against William Ruto.

Anyway Mimi ata sikuangi na ubaya na mtu, all I do is tell stories, fight for good governance & call out this kakistocratic regime.

But the illiterate mongoose from Kapseret together with the equalizer decided to grab me by my balls together with other Kalenjins, especially the Kipsigis who are against Ruto’s presidency. Hapa nayo wameni lima uppercut but isokay, I’ve accepted my fate.

But that won’t kill my spirit to fight for better governance.

I will continue to resist bureaucracy despite the intimidations & blackmail.

Kibet Bull should come out & tell his side of the story, otherwise, I’ll treat him as an enemy & a govt proxy.

Let me heal from the wounds these people have inflicted on me. I’ll come back stronger to continue with the fight. Right now, I’m weak & helpless but a man must soldier on.

