VIDEOs of KHALIF KAIRO squandering client’s money with slay queens - He is now begging for financial help.

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 - Embattled city car dealer Khalif Kairo lived a flamboyant lifestyle before his life turned upside down.
He would fly across the globe
with Instagram slay queens and parade the videos on social media after
defrauding clients.
Kairo is now broke and battling
endless court cases after defrauding clients.
He has shared a pay bill number
on X and urged well-wishers to come to his financial help.
See videos during his prime.
Pesa ya #Client taaamu ajaaab @KhalifKairo Champe utaweka lawama Ajaaaaab 💯 https://t.co/31EZkkOc4r pic.twitter.com/FQJfdTgz81— Kasambalive 🇰🇪 (@Kasambalive) January 29, 2025
Am secretly hoping she chooses Jamaica🇯🇲 as our honeymoon destination. pic.twitter.com/IKCpmz8fQ6— khalif kairo (@KhalifKairo) April 4, 2024
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments