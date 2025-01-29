VIDEOs of KHALIF KAIRO squandering client’s money with slay queens - He is now begging for financial help.


Wednesday, January 29, 2025 - Embattled city car dealer Khalif Kairo lived a flamboyant lifestyle before his life turned upside down.

He would fly across the globe with Instagram slay queens and parade the videos on social media after defrauding clients.

Kairo is now broke and battling endless court cases after defrauding clients.

He has shared a pay bill number on X and urged well-wishers to come to his financial help.

See videos during his prime. 

