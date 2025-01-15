Video shows the moment a senior police officer based in Makueni was caught soliciting bribes from a motorist while illegally conducting traffic duties in Nairobi - He was on leave.





Wednesday, January 15, 2025 - Inspector Guyo Dida, the Deputy Officer Commanding Station at Mavindini Police Station in Makueni County was arrested for the second time on Tuesday after he was caught illegally conducting traffic duties at Globe Cinema roundabout in Nairobi while on leave.

This follows a similar arrest in October 2024, where he was found performing unauthorized traffic duties and demanding bribes from motorists along Bunyala Road, which led to a physical confrontation with fellow officers who eventually restrained him.

The rogue officer was arrested after a motorist reported that he had unlawfully detained and extorted her.

The motorist told officers at the Central Police Station that Inspector Dida accused her of obstructing traffic, forcibly entered her vehicle, and demanded Ksh. 15,000 to free her.

Inspector Ambrose Kivuva, the Duty Officer at Central Police Station, stopped the vehicle after a Good Samaritan reported the officer's suspicious behaviour.

During the ensuing confrontation, Inspector Dida allegedly assaulted Inspector Kivuva, slapping him twice and tearing his uniform before being apprehended by additional officers and members of the public.

Watch video of the altercation.

The moment a senior police officer based in Makueni was caught soliciting bribes from a motorist while illegally conducting traffic duties at Globe Cinema, Nairobi. pic.twitter.com/B8uIifLvdy — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) January 15, 2025

