Two suspects arrested for vandalizing a public bridge under construction over the Ewaso Nyiro River (PHOTOs).





Friday, January 17, 2025 - Police officers from Ntulele Police Station have apprehended two suspects involved in the vandalism of a public bridge under construction over the Ewaso Nyiro River.

Multiple structural metal beams were seized during the operation.



Following tips from members of the public about individuals vandalizing the said bridge and using a white lorry with registration no. KBY 213H to transport the stolen metal bars, officers acted swiftly.

They tracked and intercepted the lorry at the Nairegie Enkare Junction.

The driver, Peter Mwangi, along with his accomplice, Joyce Ndungu Mtua, were arrested, and together with the lorry were escorted to Ntulele Police Station for processing and immediate legal action.



The Directorate of Criminal Investigations firmly warns the public that vandalizing critical infrastructure will not be tolerated and will be met with the full force of the law.









The Kenyan DAILY POST.