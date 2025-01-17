Money Heist: LIZ ONDEGO steals Ksh 10 million from a Chama and deactivates her social media accounts.





Friday, January 17, 2025 - A woman identified as Liz Mandey Ondego is on the run after she reportedly stole Ksh 10 million from a Chama, leaving the members in a state of desperation.

The cunning woman convinced the gullible members to deposit their money in a Chama and promised them monthly returns of 30%.

The money was supposed to be sent to them after 11 months.

Little did they know that she was plotting to defraud them of their hard-earned money.

Liz and another woman called Loice were the only signatories of the Chama account at Stanbic Bank.

The two women had been withdrawing money from the account without the member’s consent.

While Loice withdrew Ksh 3 Million and disbursed some of the money to the members after being busted, Liz vanished with Ksh 10 Million and deactivated her social media pages.

Before her fraudulent activities were exposed, she had been flaunting a lavish lifestyle on social media.

The members have since lodged a complaint with the police and taken to social media to air their grievances.

