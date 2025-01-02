Trending video of plus-size private detective JANE MUGO that has left netizens talking - Look at that dress.

Thursday, January 2, 2025 - Controversial private detective Jane Mugo has left netizens talking after she posted a video wishing her fans and supporters a happy new year while wearing a short dress.
She
had been invited to a house party by her friend, who is dating a mzungu.
In
the video, the plus-size detective is seen dancing and delivering a New Year
message to her supporters.
The
dress she wore in the video has sparked debate on social media.
Watch the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments