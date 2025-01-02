Trending video of plus-size private detective JANE MUGO that has left netizens talking - Look at that dress.





Thursday, January 2, 2025 - Controversial private detective Jane Mugo has left netizens talking after she posted a video wishing her fans and supporters a happy new year while wearing a short dress.

She had been invited to a house party by her friend, who is dating a mzungu.

In the video, the plus-size detective is seen dancing and delivering a New Year message to her supporters.

The dress she wore in the video has sparked debate on social media.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.