GACHAGUA threatens to release a PHOTO of ABEL, a cousin to a senior government official who is behind the abductions of Kenyan youths with dissenting voices (VIDEO).





Thursday, January 2, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has maintained that a cousin to a senior government official is behind the recent abductions of Kenyan youths.

Speaking at a function, Gachagau threatened to release a photo of Abel, claiming that Kenyans will see his uncanny resemblance to the senior government official once his photo is made public.

Gachagua further said that the 35-year-old former DCI officer whose photo circulated online recently is not the Abel he was referring to.

“That is not the Abel. NIS is trying to mislead Kenyans. The Abel I am talking about is a cousin to a senior government official,” he said.

Watch the video.

Hiyo story ya Abel Riggy G aliwageuzia mbaya sana 😅😅😅😭 pic.twitter.com/AJJAUYIU1s — The Government Critic 🇰🇪 (@magwaz3) January 1, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST.