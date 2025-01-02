GACHAGUA threatens to release a PHOTO of ABEL, a cousin to a senior government official who is behind the abductions of Kenyan youths with dissenting voices (VIDEO).

Thursday, January 2, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has maintained that a cousin to a senior government official is behind the recent abductions of Kenyan youths.
Speaking at a function, Gachagau threatened to release a
photo of Abel, claiming that Kenyans will see his uncanny resemblance to the
senior government official once his photo is made public.
Gachagua further said that the 35-year-old former DCI
officer whose photo circulated online recently is not the Abel he was referring
to.
“That is not the Abel. NIS is trying to mislead Kenyans. The
Abel I am talking about is a cousin to a senior government official,” he said.
Watch the video.
Hiyo story ya Abel Riggy G aliwageuzia mbaya sana 😅😅😅😭 pic.twitter.com/AJJAUYIU1s— The Government Critic 🇰🇪 (@magwaz3) January 1, 2025
