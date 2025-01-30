Toxicity and Witch-hunt: A former senior employee at the Standard Media Group breaks silence after the company humiliated her through a public notice.





Thursday, January 30, 2025 - A former senior employee at the Standard Group now claims that the company is riddled with toxicity and witch-hunt even as the media giant struggles to remain afloat.

Jackline Atieno Okullo who served as the head of commercial, made the stunning revelations after SG officially announced her exit.

In a notice on Wednesday, January 29, Standard Group published Okullo’s photo, noting that she was no longer an employee at the company effective January 8, 2025.



The company further warned that it will not be held liable for any transactions or agreements entered into by Jackline, or for any business conducted in her name after her departure.



“This is to inform the general public that Ms. Jackline Atieno Okullo, whose photograph appears above, is no longer an employee of The Standard Group PLC as of 08th January 2025. Ms. Jackline Atieno Okullo is not authorized to represent the Standard Group PLC or conduct any business on behalf of the Company,” the notice reads.

However, Okullo did not take the public notice lightly, hitting back at the Standard Group, which has witnessed horrendous talent hemorrhage in recent years.



The former staff called out the management for what she described as toxicity and witch-hunt.



At the same time, she clarified that she had already left the company.



“I resigned and left Standard Group PLC, to pursue other interests. The environment was not making sense for me anymore,” said Okullo.



She added, “I wish Standard Group PLC all the best as they face this challenging time and pray the new leadership will be able to stop the culture of toxicity and witch hunt.”

The announcement by Standard Group came days after Okullo revealed that she had resigned from her role following 12 years at the media house.



Taking to her social media account, the former Standard Head of Commerical explained that she stepped down from her role to pursue other interests, further wishing her former employer the best wishes.



“After 12 years of success and excellent achievement, I have officially resigned from Standard Media Group PLC to pursue other interests. I thank them for the opportunity and wish them well as they try to navigate the hard times. Let’s keep in touch in my next Career Move, Shalom,” she said.



Okullo joined Standard Group in 2013 as a Business Manager, a role she held until January 2020.



She then assumed the role of Commercial Manger which she held until November 2022 when she was promoted to the role of Head of Commercial.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.