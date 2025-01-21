TikTok user under fire for force-feeding fish with beer







Tuesday, January 21, 2025 - The National Council of Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) in South Africa has announced its intention to file criminal charges against a TikTok user who allegedly forced alcohol, suspected to be beer, into the mouth of a fish in a widely circulated video.

In the video, the TikTok user, identified as Lethabo_Sebapo, is seen holding a fish in one hand while laughing and pouring the beverage into its mouth. The act has sparked widespread outrage online. According to the NSPCA, the case docket is nearing completion.

“The publisher, who describes himself on TikTok as 'fun, entrepreneur, CEO and innovative,' will face criminal charges under the Animals Protection Act,” the NSPCA stated.

“We hope this prosecution will serve as a deterrent, discouraging people not only from publishing acts of animal cruelty as a form of entertainment but also from committing them.”

The organization revealed that they have tracked down and contacted the individual, who admitted to the act, dismissing it as “fun.” The NSPCA expressed concern about the rising trend of animal cruelty being depicted on social media for entertainment purposes.

“The NSPCA is heartened by the widespread condemnation of the person's actions, which reflects the compassion many South Africans feel for animals — including fish, who are often overlooked in their capacity for sentience and suffering,” the organization added.

The NSPCA aims to use this case to highlight the seriousness of animal cruelty and its prosecution as a way to discourage similar behaviour in the future.