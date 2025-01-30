The body of a young man who went missing last month in Nairobi CBD found at the City Mortuary - His grandmother raised him and struggled to educate him through harambees (PHOTOs).

Friday, January 31, 2025 - The body of a young man who reportedly went missing last month under mysterious circumstances has been found at the city mortuary after a month of frantic search.
According to Evangelist Mercy Nungari, the deceased man
identified as Dennis Mwangi Macharia went missing on 8th December
around Nairobi Central Business District.
His family has been searching for him, only to find his body at
the city morgue.
Dennis, a total orphan, was raised by his grandmother.
She struggled to educate him through harambees until he
graduated from a local medical college.
Mwangi was a clinical officer and had come to Nairobi to look
for a job.
Police have launched an investigation to ascertain the cause of his death.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments