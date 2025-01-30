The body of a young man who went missing last month in Nairobi CBD found at the City Mortuary - His grandmother raised him and struggled to educate him through harambees (PHOTOs).





Friday, January 31, 2025 - The body of a young man who reportedly went missing last month under mysterious circumstances has been found at the city mortuary after a month of frantic search.

According to Evangelist Mercy Nungari, the deceased man identified as Dennis Mwangi Macharia went missing on 8th December around Nairobi Central Business District.

His family has been searching for him, only to find his body at the city morgue.

Dennis, a total orphan, was raised by his grandmother.

She struggled to educate him through harambees until he graduated from a local medical college.

Mwangi was a clinical officer and had come to Nairobi to look for a job.

Police have launched an investigation to ascertain the cause of his death.













