Tennessee high school student opens fire on fellow students in school cafeteria before turning gun on himself







Thursday, January 23, 2025 - Two students are dead and another is wounded following a shooting on Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Antioch High School in Nashville, Tennessee, police said.

The shooter opened fire in the school's cafeteria, killing one student and injuring another, before he turned the gun on himself, leading to his death.

Police said the two victims were female and the shooter was a 17-year-old male.

Police were called to the school at 11:11 a.m. local time, police said.

The police department posted a photo to social media of officers responding. Parents were urged to not come to the school and instead to go to a hospital to reunite with their children.

Nashville's school district posted a phone number that families can call for information.

"The line is very busy," the school district said. "Stay on even if you don't hear a tone."

Police said buses would take the students to the reunification center.

Aerial footage from CBS affiliate WTVF-TV showed a crowd of people outside the hospital.

Over 2,100 students are enrolled at the public high school.

The shooting happened less than two years after a shooter killed three children and three adults at a private Christian elementary school in Nashville.