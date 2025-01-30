Streets empty in US over fears of arrest amid TRUMP’s immigration crackdown







Thursday, January 30, 2025 - Some streets in Chicago are looking different under Donald Trump’s immigration policies, with communities retreating into the shadows amid intensified raids by ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) for illegal immigrants in the US.

In Little Village, a predominantly Hispanic neighborhood on the city’s south side, streets that were once lively now look empty.

Locals told Sky News that fewer people are venturing outside due to fear of being caught up in the crackdown.

The initial focus, officials say, is on targeting migrant criminals, but there is also concern over ‘collateral arrests,’ where undocumented immigrants not initially targeted could be detained. As a result, even those with legal status are exercising caution.

One resident, Steve, shared his fears for his mother, who came from Mexico years ago without proper documentation.

“She crossed the border over here to get a better life for us when we were born, to get education and all. She’s scared to go out there, that she might get picked up,” he told Sky News.

At a local community center that provides support to migrants, staff have ramped up security measures.

A gate at the entrance now remains closed, and workers begin their day by surveying the streets for immigration officers. A notice on the front door advises migrants on what to do if ICE arrives.

Inside the center, Oliber, a Venezuelan migrant working legally in the U.S. with a valid work permit, described how fear has altered his daily life.

“I feel scared,” he said. “I go out feeling frightened. I don’t go out now like I used to. I used to go out every day until night-time, I’d work at any time, but now I can’t go out anywhere.”

He added: “There are rumours about migrants and I’m scared, that they might catch me, deport me. My family depends on me. I can’t go out like I used to, I’m scared, I’m scared.”