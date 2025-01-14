Spotted somewhere in Kenya – This Subaru Outback has left Kenyans talking (PHOTOs)





Tuesday, January 14, 2025 – This Subaru Outback new model was spotted on a Kenyan Road and has left tongues wagging.

Subaru Outbacks are synonymous with detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) running various covert operations across the country.

In most cases, the detectives drive the Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs) by swapping number plates or using old ones to conceal their identity during operations.

However, the sleuths could have exposed themselves unwittingly, given the old number plate sticks out like a sore thumb on the modern SUV.

Talk about hiding in plain sight.

See the photos below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.