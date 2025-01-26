SHOCK as rogue wardens at Industrial Area Prison beat an inmate to death - A whistleblower exposes their names.





Monday, January 27, 2025 - Four rogue wardens at Industrial Area Prison are on the spot for allegedly beating an inmate to death.

According to a whistleblower, the inmate was found with a phone by the wardens, prompting them to ‘discipline’ him.

He was beaten to a pulp until he was unconscious and later thrown into the cell.

When his condition deteriorated, he was taken to the hospital the next morning, where he died on the bench waiting to be attended to.

Reports indicate that three other inmates have been killed in the same manner by the ruthless wardens, whose names have been identified as Carlos, Matiang’i, Werula and Ogutu.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.