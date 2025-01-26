Kenyan lady impregnated and dumped by a popular Nigerian businessman and socialite threatens to end their son’s life and brandishes machetes (PHOTOs)





Monday, January 27, 2025 - Hellen Mutimu, the alleged Kenyan baby mama of Nigerian socialite and businessman Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest, has threatened to end their son’s life.

The distressed lady posted a photo of machetes and threatened to do the unthinkable to the little boy.

‘’Burial is loading. Come and bury our son. I have had enough of you since you have neglected this boy,’’ she lamented.

Hellen came into the limelight after she accused Cubana Chief Priest of abandoning their son.

She said she was willing to do a DNA test to prove that Cubana, a flashy celerity in Nigeria, is the biological father of their son.

She declared that she would no longer remain silent and insisted on conducting a DNA test to confirm her child’s paternity.

“I have been so quiet for a long. Pascal this year is going to be me and you. I will never keep quiet; enough is enough. Like I said, let’s do the DNA.

"I am not scared of fighting for my son till death do me part. Even my son, when he’s grown, will know how much I tried for him when I was alive.

"I will keep on reminding you that you should do the needful. Pascal, DNA is a must, ‘’ she said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.