





Friday, January 24, 2025 - Famed rapper Project Pat's son, Patrick Houston Jr., has tragically died after a sh0oting in a Tennessee park, though the details surrounding the incident remain unclear, TMZ has learned.

Patrick Houston Jr., the son of the rapper and nephew of Three 6 Mafia co-founder Juicy J, was killed last week in Imogene Heights, a historically Black Memphis neighborhood.

Memphis Police reported that the sh0oting occurred just after 1 PM on Friday. When officers arrived at the scene, they found Houston dead. No other details have been released at this time.

Project Pat gained fame in the 1990s as a member of the group The Kaze, joining in 1998, the same year they dropped their debut album. The Kaze, also known as Killa Klan Kaze, had close ties with Three 6 Mafia due to Pat's relationship with his brother, Juicy J.

Pat has one gold-certified album by the RIAA titled "Mista Don't Play: Everythangs Workin," which was released in 2001, just months before Patrick Houston Jr. was born.

Houston's funeral service is scheduled for Saturday, January 25. Law enforcement has yet to respond to requests for more information regarding the sh0oting. Patrick Houston Jr. was 21 years old.