President TRUMP launches 'broad investigation' into JOE BIDEN admin's censorship of free speech and 'weaponization' of the law







Tuesday, January 21, 2025 - US President, Donald Trump has issued two executive orders launching investigations into Joe Biden's White House over institutional censorship and weaponization of law enforcement.

He signed at least 78 bills on Monday overturning various declarations and orders given out by his predecessor.

Trump ordered that no federal officer, employee, or agent may unconstitutionally abridge the free speech of any American citizen, an early step toward his campaign promise to dismantle what he called government 'censorship' of U.S. citizens.

The president´s executive order, issued just hours after he was sworn into a second term, comes after Trump and his supporters have accused the federal government of pressuring social media companies to take down lawful posts over concerns around misinformation.

The order also instructs the attorney general, in consultation with other executive agency heads, to investigate how federal government actions over the four years of the Biden administration could have infringed on free speech and propose 'remedial actions' based on the findings.

Trump´s order, which he signed onstage at Capital One Arena along with a slate of other executive actions, shows how motivated he is to crack down on what he calls the 'censorship cartel' on his first day in office.

'The American people have witnessed the previous administration engage in a systematic campaign against its perceived political opponents, weaponizing the legal force of numerous Federal law enforcement agencies and the Intelligence Community against those perceived political opponents in the form of investigations, prosecutions, civil enforcement actions, and other related actions,' one of the orders read.