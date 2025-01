Friday, January 24, 2025 - Alexer Peres, the estranged wife of singer Harrysong, has hinted at finalising her divorce from the singer.

The mum-of-two took to her Instagram Stories to write:

"Finally took the bold step have always wanted.

"Now a free woman.

"Cheers to 2015. We move. #Biggerthingsahead."

This comes months after the couple publicly called each other out on Instagram.